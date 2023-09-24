Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mom, 2 kids die after consuming poisonous substance in Sonepat

Mom, 2 kids die after consuming poisonous substance in Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Sep 24, 2023 12:44 AM IST

A spokesman of Sonepat police said the woman and her two children were rushed to two private hospitals in Panipat, where they died during the treatment

A 38-year-old woman along with her two children—one 15-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son—died after allegedly consuming poisonous substance at a village in Sonepat.

A spokesman of Sonepat police said the woman and her two children were rushed to two private hospitals in Panipat, where they died during the treatment.

“ The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The victims’ bodies have been kept at Panipat civil hospital after conducting their autopsy report. A probe has been started into the matter,” the spokesman added.

