Mom, 2 kids die after consuming poisonous substance in Sonepat

A 38-year-old woman along with her two children—one 15-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son—died after allegedly consuming poisonous substance at a village in Sonepat. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, said Sonepat police (Getty image)

A spokesman of Sonepat police said the woman and her two children were rushed to two private hospitals in Panipat, where they died during the treatment.

“ The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The victims’ bodies have been kept at Panipat civil hospital after conducting their autopsy report. A probe has been started into the matter,” the spokesman added.

