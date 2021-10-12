Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Monetary dispute: Acid attack on elderly man in Raikot
chandigarh news

Monetary dispute: Acid attack on elderly man in Raikot

The victim suffered burns on his back in the acid attack and has been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Raikot; the accused and the victim had a monetary dispute
Four members of a family were involved in the acid attack in Raikot. A monetary dispute over tractors is to blame. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 02:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 66-year-old man was attacked with acid in Nurpura village of Raikot over a monetary dispute on Sunday.

The victim suffered burns on his back and has been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Raikot. The accused are Pritam Singh, his son Jagjit Singh, and his grandsons Kali and Bhola. Pritam and Jagjit have been arrested.

The victim, Charan Singh, said he was on his way to pay obeisance at a gurdwara on his cycle when the accused, Bhola and Jaggit, attacked him with acid. He tried to escape but they threw the vitriolic fluid on his back.

At a little distance, Pritam and Kali, who waiting in ambush and also tried to burn him with acid, but he managed to escape the attack and reached home. His family members rushed him to hospital.

Sub-inspector Gagandeep Singh said the dispute was over tractors. A case has been registered under sections of the IPC.

