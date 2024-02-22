Money laundering case: Court summons suspended CBI judge Sudhir Parmar, 9 others

The PMLA special court in Panchkula has issued summons to 10 accused in a money laundering case involving suspended CBI judge Sudhir Parmar. The PMLA special court in Panchkula has issued summons to 10 accused in a money laundering case involving suspended CBI judge Sudhir Parmar. (HT File)

The PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court, presided over by Rajeev Goyal, in its order on Tuesday, said, “Taking cognisance of the offence under Section 3 of the PMLA, accused persons have been summoned to face trial for offence of money laundering, punishable under Section 4 of PMLA.”

Those summoned include former CBI judge Sudhir Parmar, his nephews —Ajay Parmar, real estate company M3M India’s deputy manager, legal, and Paramvir Singh Parmar— his sister-in-law Pushpa Devi, M3M India directors — Pankaj Bansal and Basant Bansal— IREO Group managing director Lalit Goyal, Parmar’s relative Rohit Tomar, who owns a transportation company, Vatika group director Anil Bhalla and Ajay Sharma.

The case will come up for next hearing on March 22.

The ED had filed a chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet after investigating the money laundering case linked to a corruption case registered by the Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) against Sudhir, an additional sessions judge-rank judicial officer who was also holding the charge of special PMLA court before he was suspended.

The ED had started PMLA investigations after registering an enforcement case information report (ECIR) on June 13, last year. The ECIR was based on the April 17 first information report (FIR) registered by ACB under Sections 7, 8, 11 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for offences relating to a public servant being bribed, a public servant taking undue advantage, criminal misconduct by a public servant and criminal conspiracy.

Sudhir, suspended on April 27 after being booked on April 17, was accused of alleged favouritism in his treatment of real estate developers Roop Bansal and Basant Bansal of M3M and Lalit Goyal of IREO Group, according to the ACB’s FIR.

Based on WhatsApp chats, the ACB FIR said Parmar demanded ₹5 crore to ₹7 crore for helping the M3M owners in ED cases. It said ₹5 crore had been given to Parmar by the accused in the IREO case.

ED alleged that Parmar had used his influence due to which Tomar gave ₹10 lakhs to Parmar without any agreement.