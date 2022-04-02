Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth ₹4 crore of Punjab ex-SSP
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable or movable assets worth ₹4.07 crore of former senior superintendent of police (SSP) of the Punjab Police, Surjit Singh Grewal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Thursday.
The Central agency initiated the investigation against Grewal under the provisions of the PMLA by registering an enforcement case information report (ECIR) in August 2019 on the basis of an FIR registered by the Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, against him for incurring excess expenditure above his known lawful sources of income.
The ED investigation revealed that Grewal had laundered the proceeds of crime (POC) totalling ₹4.07 crore and had purchased various immovable/movable properties (lands/vehicles) in his name, in name of family members and other persons known to them over and above the income so earned by them. Grewal was posted as SSP (vigilance) at Jalandhar and Ferozepur ranges. He also served as the SSP of Moga and Fazilka during the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) rule. He retired in 2014. He had also probed a disproportionate assets case against former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s adviser Bharat Inder Singh Chahal.
The Patiala wing of the VB had conducted a detailed inquiry against Grewal after a US-based non-resident Indian (NRI), Sarabjit Singh complained to the bureau chief director in 2015. An FIR was registered on December 21, 2017, in which Grewal was accused of indulging in corruption and misusing office during his service. In its report, the VB found Grewal to possess assets worth six times his known income and found him making benami property investments. He also purchased 5kg gold at ₹1.5 crore and invested ₹1 crore in a private company in the name of a relative, it is alleged.
The VB claims to have found irregularities during scrutiny of Grewal’s property details of 15 years from April 1, 1999, to December 31, 2014. As per the FIR, the VB found that he had a net income of ₹2.12 crore in 15 years, but purchased properties (moveable and immovable) worth ₹12.19 crore in that period. “Being a public servant with the Punjab Police, Grewal had completely misused his post and office and had spent way more than his income in the mentioned 15 years, while making illegal assets through corrupt means,” the report reads.
-
Woman, 4-year-old son killed as truck hits bike in Sangrur
Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, Lehra police station, said a resident of Sunam, Pawan Kumar, along with Pawan's wife Rimpi Rani and son Divanshu (4), were going to Haryana to meet their relatives. A truck hit their motorcycle near the Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology. Rimpi and her son died on the spot while Pawan also received injuries. Pawan is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
-
ASI held for taking ₹10,000 bribe in Dhuri
A team of the vigilance bureau has arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted as in charge of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Dhuri, for demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from an accused. The complainant, Sandeep Singh has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar and he had demanded the money to remove a section of the IPC from an FIR registered against the complainant. A team of the vigilance bureau arrested him and registered a case against him.
-
Nayagaon MC approves ₹14.88-crore budget for 2022-23
With an eye on development, the Nayagaon municipal council approved a budget of ₹14.88 crore for fiscal 2022-23 during a special budget meeting on Thursday evening. MC president Balwinder Kaur said the income target was set at ₹14.88 crore, while the estimated expenditure is around ₹13.11 crore, making it a ₹1.77 crore-surplus budget. Nayagaon, which falls under the Kharar assembly constituency, is represented by AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Mann.
-
‘Cycling safety non-existent in Delhi’
It's been nine months since 50-year-old Manish Jayal met with an accident in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony while riding his bicycle with a group of friends. In the last 14 years, he says, “the number of vehicles has increased, but there is no change in people's road etiquette”. A 43-year-old cyclist, Rajesh Maurya, says that while there are cycling lanes on some stretches, they are not maintained.
-
Chandigarh: Airport shuttle bus service off to a flying start
Launched 10 days ago, the shuttle bus service between Chandigarh International Airport and ISBT, Sector 17 has evoked encouraging response from passengers. The bus stops at Sohana and the Sector-43 ISBT en route. Timings of all eight shuttle buses, which ply at a frequency of 20 to 40 minutes, are in sync with the arrival and departure timings of various flights. Punjab and Haryana high court is one of the destinations under consideration.
