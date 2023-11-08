Money laundering case: Former minister Choudhary Lal Singh taken for medical check-up

After spending a night in the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), former minister and chairman of Dogra Swabhimaan Sangthan, Choudhary Lal Singh was taken to Jammu government medical college and hospital for a routine medical check-up on Wednesday morning, said officials. Former Jammu and Kashmir minister and chairman of Dogra Swabhimaan Sangthan Choudhary Lal Singh who was arrested in a money laundering case. (HT File)

“He underwent an ECG test and his blood pressure was also checked, which was found to be high,” said Vijayant Pathania, a leader of the Sangthan and close aide of Singh.

He informed that after the medical tests to check his vital parameters, Singh will be taken back to the ED office for further questioning in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case. Lal Singh was formally arrested by ED sleuths from Chowadhi area of Jammu City late Tuesday in a case registered against an educational trust run by his wife and former MLA, Kanta Andotra under PMLA.

On Tuesday, the anti-corruption court here had dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Lal Singh.

However, his wife Andotra and their daughter Kranti Singh got a relief as their interim anticipatory bail was extended till November 30 with a directive to cooperate with the investigation agency without fail.

Special judge anti-corruption (CBI cases), Jammu, Bala Jyoti passed three separate orders after hearing the arguments put forth by special public prosecutor (SPP) Ashwani Khajuria for ED and advocate Rajesh Kotwal for the applicants.

Singh, his wife and daughter had moved separate applications in the court on November 1, seeking pre-arrest bail for the alleged commission of offences under PMLA, a non-bailable offence.

Singh, the chairman of the Dogra Swabhimaan Sangthan, was subjected to day-long questioning by ED on Saturday and Monday.

Last month, the ED had conducted searches in Jammu and its adjoining areas as part of a money laundering probe against the educational trust of Andotra and a former government official in connection with alleged irregularities in land purchase to set up the trust.

The federal agency had raided about eight premises in Jammu, Kathua and Punjab’s Pathankot on October 17 in the case against RB Educational Trust, its chairperson and Ravinder S, a former revenue official.

The money laundering case stems from an October 2021 chargesheet filed by the CBI in this case which alleged criminal connivance in the issuance of land between January 4 and January 7, 2011, without mentioning details in respect of violation of the ceiling limit of 100 standard kanals imposed under Section 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976, thereby giving undue pecuniary advantage to trust.

Based on this, the trust acquired vast chunks of land of about 329 kanals vide three gift deeds executed on January 5 and January 7, 2011, the CBI chargesheet claimed.

Agreeing with the arguments of the SPP Khajuria, the judge said “having heard and regard to the nature of allegations and gravity of the accusation and stage of investigation, to my mind the investigating agency must be given sufficient time in conducting an analysed and effective investigation.

“Thus in view of the above said, applicant/petitioner (Lal Singh) is no more entitled to concession of bail at this stage as the same would hamper the ongoing investigation. It must be reminded that pre-arrest bail was granted to the applicant for a limited period on certain conditions including extension of co-operation to the investigating agency,” the 10-page order read.

The court said the PMLA gives unfettered powers to the ED for search, seizure and investigation as “evil of money laundering is a curse and has its diverse impact on the society and its citizens. Money laundering is a serious threat not only to the financial system of our country but also to the global economy at large which is required to be dealt sternly.”

With regard to the application moved by Andotra - a former legislator, the court said the petitioner already is on absolute bail in the CBI chargesheet which is the fountain head of the predicate offence.

“Besides PMLA terms can be eased for illness and for women…the (interim) bail is extended till November 30 as investigation is still going on and petitioner is directed to co-operate with the investigating agency without any fail,” the order said.

Similarly, the court extended the interim bail of their daughter Kranti Singh, also one of the trustees of the educational trust, till November 30 with directions not to jump over conditions of the bail that included cooperating with the investigating agency without any fail.

However, the court said in case any statement made by petitioner which leads to disclosure in terms of section 27 of Evidence Act, she shall be deemed to have in custody of respondents for the purpose of admissibility of disclosure statement only.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravi Krishnan Khajuria A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city. ...view detail