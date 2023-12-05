Money laundering case: Panchkula ex-revenue official, 8 others summoned

Former land acquisition officer Mohinder Singh Sangwan along with eight others has been summoned as accused in a money laundering case.

Former land acquisition officer Mohinder Singh Sangwan along with eight others has been summoned as accused in a money laundering case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) special court in Panchkula, presided over by Rajeev Goyal, has summoned Sangwan along with eight other accused, Dhoop Singh, Rajbir Singh, Capt Vinod Sharma, Baljit Singh, Virender Singh alias Varinder Singh, Baljeet Kaur, Gurpreet Kaur and Tarandeep Singh alias Randip Singh, the alleged beneficiaries. They have been directed to appear in person on December 18.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The PMLA court also issued notice to the ED on bail applications filed by the accused while granting them interim relief.

The ED had alleged that the land acquisition office, Panchkula, had acquired some land in village Jandri/Sounda for development of Sectors 9 and 10 in Ambala City. The landowners were disbursed enhanced compensation on the basis of decision in SLPs which were not linked to the acquisition of land in Haryana and, therefore, fraudulent disbursement was made in favour of landowners and as such, same was erroneous and illegal. On that basis, an FIR was registered on August 28, 2018, by Haryana Police at Panchkula on the basis of complaint made by Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am of the opinion that there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused persons, who prima facie committed offence punishable under Section 4 of PMLA. All the accused persons for having committed offence of money laundering defined under Section 3 read with Section 70 of PMLA,” ruled the PMLA court while summoning all the accused to appear before the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shailee Dogra A senior reporter based in Chandigarh, Shailee Dogra covers SAS Nagar (Mohali) district.