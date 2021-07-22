Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Monitor cotton crop for whitefly, pink bollworm attack: PAU

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Wednesday asked the cotton growers to monitor their crop against whitefly and pink bollworm attack.

Entomology expert at the PAU Dr Vijay Kumar said the crop has reached the stage where the attack is apprehended. “According to a survey conducted by the university, so far whitefly population in cotton has not reached economic threshold level (ETL), so the farmers need not fear,” he added.

This kharif season cotton is grown over 3.11 lakh hectares in the state, particularly the districts of south-west Punjab. “Some insects of pink bollworm and whitelfly were noticed in the fields of Bathinda and Mansa districts but there is no fear so far, but the farmers should be alert,” suggested director agriculture SS Sidhu.

Last year, cotton was grown over 2.51 lakh hectares in the state. It needs mention that 99% of cotton is BT variety and is resistant to American bollworm and tobacco bollworm but not to whitefly and pink bollworm.

Dr Kumar asked farmers to spray agrochemicals as recommended by the university.

