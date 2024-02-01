 Monk who lived with ‘sadhvi’ arrested for her murder: Police - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Monk who lived with ‘sadhvi’ arrested for her murder: Police

Monk who lived with ‘sadhvi’ arrested for her murder: Police

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Feb 02, 2024 05:14 AM IST

The accused, who is 70 years old, “confessed” that he had slit Roshni Devi’s throat after a quarrel over a minor issue, the police said

A day after a 50-year-old ‘sadhvi’ was found murdered in Mirzapur village, police on Thursday arrested a monk, who had been living with her, for allegedly committing the crime.

According to the police, the accused is identified as Nafe, alias, Khamai Nath, from Gagana village of Sonepat. (iStock)
According to the police, the accused is identified as Nafe, alias, Khamai Nath, from Gagana village of Sonepat. (iStock)

The accused, who is 70 years old, “confessed” that he had slit Roshni Devi’s throat after a quarrel over a minor issue, the police said.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“The weapon used in the murder has been recovered and we are questioning the accused,” police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

According to the police, the accused is identified as Nafe, alias, Khamai Nath, from Gagana village of Sonepat.

During questioning, he said that the two lived together and would have frequent quarrels.Nafe claimed that during an argument on Wednesday, he tried to scare Devi with a weapon but accidentally hit the woman on her neck and she suffered fatal injuries, the police said. He had earlier told the police that he had gone to get milk and when he came back to their hut, he found Roshni injured in a pool of blood.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On