Monk who lived with ‘sadhvi’ arrested for her murder: Police

A day after a 50-year-old ‘sadhvi’ was found murdered in Mirzapur village, police on Thursday arrested a monk, who had been living with her, for allegedly committing the crime. According to the police, the accused is identified as Nafe, alias, Khamai Nath, from Gagana village of Sonepat. (iStock)

The accused, who is 70 years old, “confessed” that he had slit Roshni Devi’s throat after a quarrel over a minor issue, the police said.

“The weapon used in the murder has been recovered and we are questioning the accused,” police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

During questioning, he said that the two lived together and would have frequent quarrels.Nafe claimed that during an argument on Wednesday, he tried to scare Devi with a weapon but accidentally hit the woman on her neck and she suffered fatal injuries, the police said. He had earlier told the police that he had gone to get milk and when he came back to their hut, he found Roshni injured in a pool of blood.