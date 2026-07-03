Monsoon arrives in Haryana, temperature drops by 10°C

After an intense heatwave broken by a prolonged dry spell, the southwest monsoon entered Haryana on Thursday, six days later than its normal arrival date of June 25.

The rainfall has brought a big relief for the farmers, especially the paddy growers of the state. (HT Photo)

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state has witnessed rainfall in around 20 districts in the past 24 hours, bringing immediate respite from soaring temperatures and relief for the farmers.

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Weather officials said that monsoon entered the state through the northern parts and is expected to spread across the remaining parts of the state over the next two to three days, with widespread rainfall likely until July 7.

According to IMD data, Yamunanagar recorded the highest rainfall of 23.5 mm, followed by Kaithal (11 mm), Panchkula (around 9 mm), Bhiwani (9 mm), Karnal (7.5 mm), Sonepat (6.5 mm), Ambala (4 mm) and Rohtak (3.4 mm). Pre-monsoon showers also lashed Kurukshetra, Panipat, Jind and several other districts.

The rainfall led to a sudden fall in temperatures across Haryana. Rohtak witnessed the sharpest decline of nearly 10°C, while Karnal recorded a drop of 9.6°C, Sonepat 9.4°C and Jind 9°C. Most other districts experienced a decline of 4°C to 8°C, bringing much-needed relief from oppressive humidity and extreme summer heat.

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{{^usCountry}} The rainfall has brought a big relief for the farmers, especially the paddy growers of the state. Since Haryana experienced one of its driest June in past couple years, receiving only 2.1 mm rainfall against the normal 14.4 mm, leaving the state with an overall 47% rainfall deficit before the onset of the monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rainfall has brought a big relief for the farmers, especially the paddy growers of the state. Since Haryana experienced one of its driest June in past couple years, receiving only 2.1 mm rainfall against the normal 14.4 mm, leaving the state with an overall 47% rainfall deficit before the onset of the monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

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Slow paddy transplantation amid dry spell

The dry spell had slowed paddy transplantation across the state. According to agriculture department estimates, nearly 50% of the targeted paddy transplantation remained pending during the critical sowing period between from June 15 to 30 due to inadequate rainfall. Although much of Haryana’s paddy cultivation depends on canal and tubewell irrigation, the absence of rain has delayed field preparation and increased irrigation costs.

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Meteorological records show this is the fourth time in the past 11 years that the southwest monsoon has reached Haryana in July. Similar delayed onsets were recorded in 2016 (July 2), 2017 (July 12) and 2019 (July 5).