Monsoon arrives in Punjab, Haryana

The south-west monsoon arrived in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, bringing rains at many places.

According to the meteorological department’s report, the south-west monsoon has advanced into some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on June 30.

Heavy rains occurred at Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Sonepat and Yamunanagar, MeT department said. Patiala, Mohali, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur in Punjab also received rains.

Heavy rains lashed Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, leaving some roads waterlogged for a while.

Similar conditions were witnessed in some urban areas of Haryana, exposing the poor preparations by the authorities.

The state has reported average 20mm rainfall in the past 24 hours with most of the northern districts, including Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Panchkula and Panipat receiving rains.

As per the reports, 50mm rainfall was recorded in Morni, Ateli and Kalka and 30mm in Panchkula, Bawal, Jhajjar, Rewari, Mahendergarh and Sadhaura.

Weatherman also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places in Haryana in next 48 hours.

The arrival of monsoon has brought cheers for Haryana farmers. “We were waiting for rains to prepare fields for paddy transplantation as we do not have enough resources “o irrigate 10 acres,” said Raghubir Singh of Karnal’s Sherpur village. Farmers said the rains are also good for other crops like sugarcane and green fodder.

In Rohtak, showers started lashing at 6am and continued till filing of this report. Traffic movement was hit in the city as rains led to waterlogging. About 3-4ft water was logged on almost every road in Rohtak.

Meenu Joon, who is preparing for competitive exams, said she could not reach her library in Rohtak, which is just 500 metres away from her accommodation due to waterlogging.

A farmer, Vikas Yadav from Mahendergarh, said they got respite from rising temperature and are all set to grow moong and bajra crops. “This is an ideal time to grow crops. We will sow our crops once weather gets cleared,” he added.

Congress’ Rohtak MLA BB Batra said the first rains of monsoon have exposed the tall claims of government and administration of better drainage facilities in the city.

“The administration has been spending money on drainage system every year, but the situation worsens every time. Who is responsible for this situation?” Batra asked.

Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur gets 130mm rain

Over 130mm rainfall was recorded in Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur region, which threw life out of gear.

The heavy rains flooded several areas of the subdivision with commuters getting stuck in their vehicles.

According to the data provided by the district administration, the subdivision received the highest rainfall in the district, followed by 113mm in Chhachharauli, 80mm in Jagadhri and others between 8am and 4pm.

Two tributaries of Yamuna -- Som and Pathrala -- also crossed their normal water levels in the morning hours.

RS Mittal, superintendent engineer, irrigation department, said, “By the evening, water levels reduced . Som was flowing at 6,000 cusecs against 10,000 cusecs and Pathrala at 1,000 cusecs against 4,000. No damage was reported.”

Rains wreak havoc in HP

Heavy monsoon rains wreaked havoc across Himachal on Thursday, triggering landslides, leaving most rivers and streams in the hill state in a spate.

There has been extensive damage due to landslides and debris. Vehicles were also damaged at many places due to landslide. The MeT department has issued an orange alert for heavy rains and thunderstorm on Friday and the weather is likely to remain rainy till July 4. The government has warned tourists and common people not to enter the rivers and streams. In Chamba district two dozen roads including Bharmaur-Chamba highway have been closed for traffic. Debris has flowed onto roads at several parts of the district causing damage to vehicles.

Roads in state capital Shimla were waterlogged while landslides have been reported at various places on Shimla-Kalka highway. In Kullu district, normal life was hit due to heavy rains. A drinking water supply scheme was damaged Katlu nullah in Sainj.

(With inputs form Shimla)