Monsoon in Chandigarh: August was driest in five years

With just 168.3 mm rain recorded in Chandigarh this month, this August has been the driest since 2016, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) records. The trend is likely to continue in September too, with chances of heavy rain remaining low.

Overall, too, the rain recorded this monsoon has remained the lowest since 2016. With 427.7 mm showers since June 1, monsoon is 39% deficient at this point. The season comprises four months from June to September.

“Rain received across the region has been on the lower side. During monsoon, if low pressure areas form over the Bay of Bengal and then travel to this region, it brings a good amount of rain. However this time, the systems dissipated in the central India. Interaction of easterly winds with westerly winds, which can also bring rain in this region, was also missing,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

While it is too early to give predictions for September, Singh said that heavy remain will be unlikely though scattered showers are expected to continue in Chandigarh. According to the IMD, the average date for monsoon withdrawal is September 23.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature in the city went down from Sunday’s 34.8°C to 32.9°C on Monday. Minimum temperature went up from 24.5°C to 24.8°C. In the next three days, mercury will remain in the range of 24-34°C, said the weatherman.