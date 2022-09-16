Monsoon likely to withdraw from Chandigarh by September end

While monsoon’s normal withdrawal date in the city is September 25, this year it is expected to retreat only by the end of the month or even the first week of October, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Until then, chances of rain are also likely to increase.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “While the monsoon trough had stayed southward of the region since August, a low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which after affecting central India will move northwards. It will cause rain primarily in the southern parts of Haryana, but affect Chandigarh as well.”

Even after this, Singh said, there were chances of another such system forming over the region and causing rain before the monsoon withdrawal was declared. “Some characteristics are considered before declaring monsoon withdrawal in the region, such as humidity, which is quite high despite low rainfall this month,” he said.

Monsoon withdrawal in this region is usually announced by IMD when there is no rain for four to five days in a row and an anti-cyclonic movement starts to form over the region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, monsoon withdrawal took place after the first week of October. (HT)

14.7% rain deficit so far this monsoon

Overall there has been 696.8 mm rain in the rainy season this year, which is measured since June —14.7% below normal. After 41% shortfall in rain in August, September so far has seen only 15.1 mm rain, much below the normal of 145.2 mm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the city recorded 0.6 mm rain on Thursday. However, as the day remained largely sunny, the maximum temperature rose from 32.2°C on Wednesday to 33°C on Thursday. But even then, it was 0.1 degree below normal.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature went down from 26.4°C to 24.7°C, and was still 2.7 degrees above normal.

While chances of rain will continue on Friday, cloudy weather is expected on Saturday. Another system of rain will affect the city from Sunday onwards, bringing more showers.