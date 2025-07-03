Monsoon misery in Panchkula’s Chandi Kotla: Residents battle dirty water inside houses amid drainage woes

As monsoon rains lash the region, residents of Chandi Kotla village in the Chandimandir area of Panchkula are once again caught in a cycle of hardship. Muddy water has inundated homes across the low-lying village, soaking furniture, damaging household goods and leaving families to cope with yet another year of monsoon misery. Ward councillor Rakesh Valmiki acknowledged the situation and said that the issue was raised in meetings with relevant officials. (HT)

The flooding has become a grim annual ritual for Chandi Kotla’s roughly 300 households. Located at a lower elevation, the village bears the brunt of runoff from surrounding hilly areas.

With no proper stormwater drainage system in place, the rainwater collects quickly, turning streets and homes into muddy swamps.

“This is not the first time we are suffering like this — it happens every year. We want a proper stormwater drainage system,” said Suresh, a resident of the village.

In response to the latest bout of heavy rainfall, authorities deployed a mechanical pump to remove water from homes, while a JCB machine was brought in to manage the waterlogged streets.

However, residents say these temporary measures offer little relief and do not address the core issue.

Chandi Kotla falls under the jurisdiction of ward 16 of the municipal corporation.

“We are monitoring the condition closely,” said Valmiki.