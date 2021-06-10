Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Monsoon preparedness: Ludhiana MC focuses on 7 vulnerable points of Buddha Nullah
MC Commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal convening a meeting at Zone-A office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Monsoon preparedness: Ludhiana MC focuses on 7 vulnerable points of Buddha Nullah

The vulnerable points of nullah include New Kundanpuri, Shivpuri, Madhopuri, Gandhi Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Fish market on Tajpur Road and near Jamalpur sewer treatment plant
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 01:25 AM IST

To avoid waterlogging and overflowing of Buddha Nullah during monsoon, the Ludhiana MC has identified seven vulnerable points of the drain and 172 low-lying areas in the city.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal held a meeting with MC officials regarding the flood protection measures at Zone A office on Wednesday and issued directions to make necessary arrangements to avoid waterlogging and flooding.

The vulnerable points of nullah include New Kundanpuri, Shivpuri, Madhopuri, Gandhi Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Fish market on Tajpur Road and near Jamalpur sewer treatment plant (STP). Low-lying areas have also been identified in all the four zones of MC.

As per the information, officials have been directed to arrange 2,500 sand bags in each zone of MC, so that corrective steps could be taken. Additional sewermen will also be deployed at all the 172 low-lying areas to expedite the process of draining out the rainwater. The 24x7 flood control room of MC in Daresi area will be made operational from July 1.

Sabharwal said, “There are 36,000 road gullies in the city out of which 27,000 have already been cleaned. Super-suction machines have been deployed for cleaning of sewer lines and the process to clean the internal drains of the city, including those in old city areas like Talab Bazaar drain, is going on. The desilting of nullah is also going.”

He said joint commissioner Swati Tiwana has been appointed as the nodal officer for flood protection measures and the staff has directed to complete all the works by June 30.

