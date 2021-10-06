Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Monsoon withdrawal set to begin in Chandigarh region
chandigarh news

Monsoon withdrawal set to begin in Chandigarh region

Updated on Oct 06, 2021 12:11 AM IST
In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 34°C while minimum temperature will remain between 23°C and 24°C in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After rain spells across the region, monsoon retreat is likely to start from Wednesday. However, it may take a day or two before the withdrawal is declared in Chandigarh, said the weatherman.

“Although conditions for monsoon withdrawal seem likely, but it is too early to say when it will be declared in Chandigarh. Dry weather is expected in the coming days; so it is expected soon,” said an India meteorological department official of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from Monday’s 34°C to 34.4°C on Tuesday, the highest it has been in a week. Minimum temperature also saw a fractional increase from 24.6°C to 24.7°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 34°C while minimum temperature will remain between 23°C and 24°C.

