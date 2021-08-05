Monsoon’s heaviest showers inundate Chandigarh roads

Normal life came to a standstill in parts of Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon when showers lashed the city. In about two hours, 55.4mm rainfall was recorded in the city which, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), was the highest received this monsoon season.

Waterlogging affected the northern sectors along the Madhya Marg while a roundabout in Sector 17 was flooded and cars had to be towed out of there.

President of the market association in Sector 22, Subhash Narang, said, “The drainage system here is rarely cleaned. As it rained so fast, the roads got flooded. Nobody was able to enter or leave the market around this time.”

Chairperson of Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), Hitesh Puri, said, “We received complaints about blocked drains from multiple parts of the city. The authorities must take adequate steps to avoid waterlogging during monsoons.”

As per the Chandigarh municipal corporation’s (MC’s) superintending engineer (public health) Shailender Singh, at least 15 teams were present on the spot to look after flooding issues.

“Waterlogging happened because of incessant rainfall. We received calls from the areas adjoining the Madhya Marg besides sectors 22 and 30. It took our teams an hour to pump out the excess water,” he added.

As per the IMD, downpour will continue in the coming days as well. IMD scientist Shivinder Singh said, “Showers are likely to lash daily, but will be scattered over the region. Chances of light to moderate rain up to 30mm are there for the next few days.”

Maximum temperature of the city went up from Tuesday’s 31.4 degrees Celsius to 34.5 degrees on Wednesday. Minimum temperature went down from 26.9 degrees on Tuesday to 26.5 degrees on Wednesday.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will hover between 34 degrees and 35 degrees, while the minimum temperature will remain between 26 degrees and 27 degrees.