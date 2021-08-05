Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Monsoon’s heaviest showers inundate Chandigarh roads
chandigarh news

Monsoon’s heaviest showers inundate Chandigarh roads

In about two hours, 55.4mm rainfall was recorded in Chandigarh, which as per the India Meteorological Department was the highest received this monsoon season
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Vehicles making their way through a waterlogged road in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Normal life came to a standstill in parts of Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon when showers lashed the city. In about two hours, 55.4mm rainfall was recorded in the city which, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), was the highest received this monsoon season.

Waterlogging affected the northern sectors along the Madhya Marg while a roundabout in Sector 17 was flooded and cars had to be towed out of there.

President of the market association in Sector 22, Subhash Narang, said, “The drainage system here is rarely cleaned. As it rained so fast, the roads got flooded. Nobody was able to enter or leave the market around this time.”

Chairperson of Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), Hitesh Puri, said, “We received complaints about blocked drains from multiple parts of the city. The authorities must take adequate steps to avoid waterlogging during monsoons.”

As per the Chandigarh municipal corporation’s (MC’s) superintending engineer (public health) Shailender Singh, at least 15 teams were present on the spot to look after flooding issues.

“Waterlogging happened because of incessant rainfall. We received calls from the areas adjoining the Madhya Marg besides sectors 22 and 30. It took our teams an hour to pump out the excess water,” he added.

As per the IMD, downpour will continue in the coming days as well. IMD scientist Shivinder Singh said, “Showers are likely to lash daily, but will be scattered over the region. Chances of light to moderate rain up to 30mm are there for the next few days.”

Maximum temperature of the city went up from Tuesday’s 31.4 degrees Celsius to 34.5 degrees on Wednesday. Minimum temperature went down from 26.9 degrees on Tuesday to 26.5 degrees on Wednesday.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will hover between 34 degrees and 35 degrees, while the minimum temperature will remain between 26 degrees and 27 degrees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle

Dad catches daughter stealing snacks. Her reaction is absolutely hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP