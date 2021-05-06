Montek panel to study impact of 2nd Covid wave before submitting report to Punjab govt

An expert panel headed by former deputy chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, which was to suggest Punjab’s post-Covid revival strategy by March 31, has decided to study the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the state before submitting its final report.

The panel, which includes leading experts on economy, agriculture and industry, has informed the state government that it would submit the report by June-end. “We are in the middle of a second Covid-19 wave. It will be more useful if we see what is happening and the impact it is having on the state and then submit our report rather than giving a report at this point,” Ahluwalia told HT, expressing concern over the infection spread.

Another committee member, who did not want to be named, also endorsed Ahluwalia’s view, stating that the second wave has been more devastating in terms of the virus spread and loss of lives and has also hit various segments of industry before these could fully recover from the setback suffered last year.

The 22-member committee, which was set up by the Amarinder Singh government in April last year and submitted its interim report in three months, was to give its final report on December 31, 2020, but was later allowed time till March 31. The state assembly elections are just eight months away.

Punjab has been seen a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases during the second wave, reporting its highest single-day count in infections and fatalities on Tuesday with 7,601 persons testing positive and 173 deaths. In the past one month alone, more than 1.48 lakh fresh cases and 2,562 deaths have been recorded, forcing an alarmed state government to shut down all shops selling non-essential goods, malls, cinema halls, educational institutions, etc till May 15.

The “soft lockdown” has started the exodus of migrant workers, particularly those working in unorganised sector, from Ludhiana, Amritsar and major cities even as the industry was limping back to normalcy after the coronavirus-induced curfew and restrictions for months last year. These restrictions would take a toll on hospitality, transport, tourism, real estate and automobile sectors, besides micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), according to industry watchers.

The expert panels’ interim report had drawn sharp reactions with regard to the recommendations made on agriculture, which the state government turned down subsequently. The report titled “Medium and Long Term Post-Covid Economic Strategy for Punjab – A Multi-Sectoral Approach to Building Resilience and Recovery” had advocated opening up of agriculture markets beyond state-run mandis where were “restrictive” and had “high license fees”, and other agriculture reforms similar to those incorporated by the central government in the three farms laws that are being opposed by farmers in the state.

Besides new rules and amendments related to levy of market fees, commission fees, licensing for agriculture marketing to make the state competitive, the committee had also suggested leasing of agriculture land for a bigger role for private sector and disapproved of the free power policy for its financial and environmental consequences.

