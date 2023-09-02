GRIID month-long silver jubilee celebrations conclude; Banwarilal Purohit felicitates students

The month-long silver jubilee celebrations of Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31-C, Chandigarh, concluded on Friday. Chief guest Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit released the silver jubilee celebrations souvenir and documentary film of GRIID. Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit (PTI file)

Purohit also felicitated the group performance winners of GRIID for winning the first prize in yoga competition, Bhavan Vidyalaya for winning a dance competition, and Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, for inter-college cultural (group dance) competition. The winners of table tennis women doubles and badminton boys doubles in sports competition, vocal group performance winners of GRIID for music competition and MCM DAV College, Sector 36, for inter-college cultural (group music) competition were also felicitated.

GRIID director-cum-principal of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Dr Jasbinder Kaur said, “A series of events were organised during the month-long silver jubilee celebrations by college students.”