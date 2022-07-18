Moose Wala killing: 4 accused remanded in 14-day judicial custody

Faridkot/Ludhiana : A Mansa court on Sunday sent four accused, including two alleged shooters, in the singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to 14-day judicial custody.

The singer was shot dead by at least six men at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, just 4km from his house in Moosa village, on May 29.

Shooters Priyavrat, alias Fauji (who has been identified as one of the module heads), Kashish, alias Kuldeep (shooter), Deepak, alias Tinu, (an aide of “main conspirator” gangster Lawrence Bishnoi) and Keshav Kumar (who is accused of providing logistics support) were produced in the court of duty magistrate on Sunday after their four-day police remand ended.

They were brought to Mansa from Delhi on transit remand on July 5 by the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT). All four were sent to eight-day police remand, which ended on July 13. Later, the police remand was extended by four days.

Punjab Police are also questioning shooter Ankit Sirsa and Sacha Chaudhary, alias Sachin Bhiwani, at the Mansa crime investigation agency (CIA) police station and interrogating Bishnoi at Kharar CIA police station. Bishnoi will be produced in Hoshiarpur court on Monday when his seven-day remand in a firing case ends.

Accused attacked in Ludhiana jail shifted to Goindwal prison

Days after being assaulted in the Ludhiana Central Jail by fellow mates, Satbir Singh, one of the accused who is charged with supplying weapons to shooters involved in murder of Moose Wala, has been shifted to Goindwal Jail in Tarn Taran, said officials.

On Saturday, the CIA staff-2 of the Police commissionerate Ludhiana brought Ninderdeep Singh and Baldev Chaudhary, also accused in the singer’s murder case, on production warrant for questioning. The police will cross-interrogate them and Sandeep Singh Kahlon, alias Sona, nephew of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister and ex-speaker. Sandeep is also in the custody of the CIA staff for supplying weapons and vehicles to the shooters involved in the murder.

Satbir was assaulted in the Ludhiana jail on July 10. The division number 7 police had lodged an FIR against five inmates for the assault.

Ludhiana police had arrested Chaudhary, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claiming that he allegedly supplied weapons to shooters. Following the information provided by Chaudhary, the police arrested Satbir, Sandeep, Jaskaran, Mani Kant and Ninderdeep.

In-charge CIA-2 staff, Ludhiana police, Beant Juneja said Sections 302 (murder) read with 115 and 120B of the IPC were added in the FIR registered at Salem Tabri police station. The police have also nominated gangsters Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in the FIR.

Singer’s statue installed at native village

Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur on Sunday installed a statue of the singer on their ancestral land where he was cremated on May 31.

Reacting to a video purportedly uploaded by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, accused in the singer’s murder case, on social media wherein he had claimed that Moose Wala offered them ₹2 crore to settle the animosity over the issue of the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, the slain singer’s father said: “My son and family have done nothing wrong to anyone. The allegations they are making on the social media are baseless. An accused is giving an interview to defame my son.”