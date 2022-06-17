Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Moose Wala killing: 4 shooters identified, all on the run, says Punjab Police SIT
chandigarh news

Moose Wala killing: 4 shooters identified, all on the run, says Punjab Police SIT

ADGP, anti-gangster task force, Punjab, says 9 accused, who provided logistic support to shooters, and mastermind Bishnoi arrested so far
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mansa district on may 29, a day after his security cover was withdrawn.
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mansa district on may 29, a day after his security cover was withdrawn.
Published on Jun 17, 2022 01:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Nineteen days after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, the Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) probing the case on Thursday claimed that it has identified four shooters from the group of assailants who killed the Punjabi singer and Congress leader on May 29. However, no shooter has been arrested so far, it said.

The identified shooters include Manu Kusa from Kussa village of Moga, Jagroop Singh from Rumana village of Amritsar and Priyawarat and Ankit from Sonepat.

In a statement, ADGP, anti-gangster task force (ADTF) Parmod Ban, who is supervising the probe, said police have so far arrested 10 accused, who provided logistic support to the shooters. Those arrested also include gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who according to the police is the mastermind of the killing. Bishnoi was brought on a production warrant by the Punjab Police from Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Fuel receipt helped cops unveil trail of events

In the statement, the SIT revealed how a small clue found in the vehicle used in the crime followed by technical inputs helped the Punjab Police unveil the trail of events that occurred before the murder of Moose Wala, leading to the arrest of 10 accused.

The SIT claimed that one of the important leads was the recovery of a fuel receipt (dated May 25, 2022) of a Fatehabad (Haryana) petrol pump from the Balero SUV, which was used in the crime, and later found abandoned near Khayala village, about 13km from the place of crime.

“The police teams procured CCTV footage and managed to identify one of the persons, possibly a shooter, who was later identified as Priyawarat of Sonepat,” the AGTF chief said.

‘Bishnoi evaded Punjab Police custody’

The SIT statement said that Bishnoi managed to get himself shifted to Rajasthan and Tihar jail and was continuously evading custody of Punjab Police thereafter. “He managed to get himself shifted to a Rajasthan jail and then Delhi’s Tihar jail to avoid staying in the custody of Punjab Police. While in jail, he got several murders and extortions committed in Punjab and Chandigarh for which he was nominated as an accused,” it said.

Bishnoi’s production warrants were issued by courts in Chandigarh and Punjab earlier too, but he moved the high court giving a plea of security threat. In these cases, he had also procured a stay against his production warrant by the Supreme Court, the SIT said.

The investigation so far has revealed that the arrested accused were acting on the directions of Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar, besides Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Vikram Brar (gangster from Haryana, who is now in Dubai).

Besides Bishnoi, police have so far arrested Charanjit Singh, alias Chetan, of Ballram Nagar in Bathinda; Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot; Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewari in Sonepat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana. All have been arrested for hatching a conspiracy, providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out