Moose Wala killing: SIT arrests gangster Tinu’s brother, aide

Patiala: The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu, the key accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, from the Mansa police custody, has arrested two persons, including his brother, from Bhiwani in Haryana and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, said police.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, inspector general (IG), Patiala range, MS Chhina said Tinu’s brother Chirag, who masterminded his escape, was arrested from Bhiwani and Sarabjot Singh Sunny, who provided shelter to the gangster from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

“Chirag was the mastermind in Tinu’s escape,” said Chhina , adding there was a plan to facilitate Tinu’s escape from the country via Nepal, said police.It was Chirag who had come in a car to pick Tinu and his girlfriend from outside the residence of dismissed CIA in-charge Pritpal Singh in Mansa, said police.Chirag took Tinu and his female companion to Rajasthan and other places to hide them, said police.

Chhina said Tinu was brought on production warrant from Goindwal Sahib central jail and fled from the police custody on October 1 after the dismissed CIA in-charge brought him to his house to ensure his meeting with his girlfriend Jitender Kaur, alias Jyoti, who was arrested from Mumbai on October 9. Tinu was finally nabbed by the Delhi Police and brought to Mansa on October 31. Police said Chirag took Tinu and his girlfriend Gogamedi in Hanumangarh and then to other hideouts.

Police have also recovered two .32-bore pistols and the Santro car used in the crime from Chirag’s possession.

A Mansa court has sent Chirag to two-day police custody.