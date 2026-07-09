Congress says no rift in Punjab. The meetings, boycotts and ultimatums suggest otherwise

Less than a year before Punjab goes to the polls, the Congress is consumed by a fight over who should lead the party into that election — a fight that its central leadership continues to insist does not exist. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (left) and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi (right).

The rift centres on two men: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the Punjab Congress president the high command has backed, and Charanjit Singh Channi, the former chief minister and Jalandhar MP leading the challenge.

The stakes are high. Congress was reduced to 18 seats in Punjab in 2022, its worst-ever result in the state, as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept to power with 92. The party has cast the 2027 election — due early next year — as its chance to recover, which is exactly why factions within it are battling over who leads that campaign.

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How the rift unfolded The dispute began over an organisational reshuffle — or rather, the lack of one. On July 1, the Congress announced that Warring would continue as Punjab unit president, and Channi was named chairperson of the party's campaign committee. Some read the decision as a snub because a section of leaders had been pushing for Channi to get the party unit top post.

In the days that followed, a number of incumbent and former MLAs publicly urged the party to reconsider Channi for the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief's post. Then, on July 3, nearly two dozen sitting and former legislators, several former ministers, and party workers gathered at Channi’s residence in Morinda — in what was perceived as the first organised show of dissent.

The gathering constituted a committee to carry its concerns to the high command and authorised Channi to decide the future course of action on its behalf, issuing a seven-day ultimatum for the leadership to reconsider its decision.

On Monday, as Bhupesh Baghel — the Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab — arrived in the state for a five-day visit, the group reconvened for a second time, now in Mohali and again in Channi’s presence. There, it resolved to boycott Warring's programmes and step up pressure on the high command for an immediate change.

Those involved include former deputy chief minister and newly appointed core committee chairman Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and former ministers Rana Gurjeet Singh, Pargat Singh, Razia Sultana, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Gurpreet Singh Kangar, along with MLAs Kuldeep Singh Dhillon and Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon.

Their case to replace Warring rests on the argument that the party cannot return to power in Punjab under his leadership. His leadership, they allege, has damaged the Congress at the grassroots, and the party has seen successive electoral setbacks, most recently poor results in civic elections, including in traditional strongholds.

The Congress, they say, needs a fresh face before 2027 and Channi is more popular among workers.

Since the Mohali meeting, Channi has conspicuously stayed away from Baghel's own engagements with Punjab leaders.

Channi did not attend the Tuesday dinner hosted by Rana Kanwarpal Singh, and a Wednesday meeting at the residence of former minister Kaka Randeep Singh. Both gatherings drew senior leaders, but no one from the Channi camp. By Wednesday, it marked the third consecutive day Channi had skipped Baghel's engagements.

A former minister in the Channi camp said the group does not intend to change course. "We are not against the party, but we want someone at the helm who can steer the party towards victory," he said, adding that he had already told Baghel over the phone that party workers wanted change and decisive leadership.

The camp's leaders, he said, would skip meeting Baghel altogether and instead take their case directly to the high command. "We will finalise our strategy soon," he had said.

The high command has, in turn, shown it is prepared to discipline open dissent. Former MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur was issued a show-cause notice this week, after he allegedly criticised Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Baghel over Warring’s continuation as state chief.