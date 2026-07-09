Karan Tacker on the unequal treatment in the industry: Everybody is afraid to shake things up

Karan Tacker’s last show Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery emerged as a surprise success, and recently, the makers had confirmed that the show’s second season is in development. Giving an update on it, the actor tells us, “I have got some material from the second season to read. The final touches are still being worked upon. Before the year ends, we should start filming it.” Karan Tacker (Photo: Instagram)

The show getting greenlit for a second season comes as a for of validation for Karan Tacker. “Other than the guy heading the platform and me, there was nobody really gunning for the project. It was a complicated one to kind of put on the floor. But when things go into season 2, it's a big testament of the success of the project,” he says, adding that in this trouble time for the industry, such achievements mean a lot.

“I feel that entertainment is going through a big downhill and a big shift of its own. So, it's a bit complicated to take the next step because you really want to be sure. Everyone is experimenting with what is meant to work. Even platforms have gone the route of advertisements because there is a lack of viewership subscriptions. So there is a big ecosystem issue that everyone is facing. We're all facing an issue of content saturation. Everyone has gone back to the drawing board,” Karan says. The actor adds that the overflow of content is hampering the industry, and it’s a manufactured perception that it is working. “Today there's so many things that come and there's no one who's really consuming it. Other than the PR perception that has been created, I personally think there's nothing more to those projects,” he says.