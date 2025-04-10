World Sibling Day 2025: Karan Tacker reveals if sister Sasha Tacker has found him a life partner

“Ultimate partners in crime, confidants, and lifelong friends” — that's how actor Karan Tacker defines his bond with older sister Sasha Tacker. Karan Tacker: Sasha and I are more like friends, we gossip a lot

The 38-year-old recalls how Sasha used to forge their parents’ signatures in his school handbook: "Whenever I got a not-so-pleasant remark from my teacher in my handbook, Sasha used to forge either mom or dad’s signature for me. We used to fight non-stop, but she was always by my side whenever something went wrong.”

Karan Tacker with his mother and sister Sasha Tacker

Sasha says while Karan is extremely possessive as a brother, he shares a beautiful bond with her husband. “As children, we used to fight like cats and dogs, but as we grew up, I introduced Karan to parties, night clubs, Backstreet Boys, pop culture and more. Spending time with each other made me realise that he is not a bad guy (laughs!). He was also overprotective — he kept me away from all the boys. Now, he is my confidant, my best friend,” she says.

Karan adds, “Sasha is my backbone. We have grown up to become way too close. In fact, we are more like sisters, sharing every little detail with each other. We gossip a lot, especially regarding my dating life. Having an older sister has helped me gain emotional stability and maturity. She has also helped me understand women better and see things from their perspective.”

So, is his sister helping him find his special someone, too? “Well, when it comes to finding my partner, my family has been of no use. I am always fending for myself,” he ends on a light note.