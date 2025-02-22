Celeb watchlist | Here's why Karan Tacker recommends Keira Knightley-starrer Black Doves on OTT

In our weekly series, Karan Tacker reveals what has got him hooked to Keira Knightley-starrer Black Doves and why he recommends it to all. Karan Tacker recommends Black Doves

What I’m watching?

I recently watched this show called Black Doves with actor Keira Knightley. It’s a spy base show with a woman for fronting it and I thought it was absolutely fantastic. I thoroughly enjoyed the watch.

Why am I hooked?

Every episode just keeps you hooked on with its great character building. The amazing plotline keeps you on the edge-of-your-seat and you’re constantly waiting for the cliffhanger to kick in. It keeps the excitement alive for the next episode. I am already awaiting the next season.

My favourite character:

OTT shows are character driven and so is Black Doves, and Keira Knightley’s Helen is fantastic. I love the way she portrayed the character, beautifully bringing out the balance of her job and the mystery behind a spy’s life. I’ve always found her to be an amazing performer and to see her do a role like this, which is so different from what she’s done before, is refreshing and keeps you latched on.

Why I recommend it?

I would 100% recommend the show as it’s a short watch. It’s a six episode series and it passes by so quick while the plot keeps you wanting more.

My viewing routine:

It totally depends on my schedule. When I’m filming, I am watching it on my phone through my lunch or any other breaks. It is difficult too as you want to continue watching it till the end. So, I watch it when I wake up, as the first thing in the morning and I keep at it when I’m travelling in the car.

My binge-watch partner:

My binge-watch partner has to be my father. He loves watching content and he’s also got a sharp eye for good things. So, most of the times he is the one who recommends content to watch because he’s way ahead of me when it comes to viewing things. We’ve got a separate room where we have a television with a sound system and a sofa, so that room is dedicated to just viewing and we both sit there and enjoy watching things like a family.