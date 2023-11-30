Moose Wala murder: 2 months on, jail authorities fail to produce accused

The court of Mansa chief judicial magistrate (CJM) had issued production warrants against an accused in Sidhu Moose Wala case on five dates in October and November, but the jail authorities have failed to produce him in any of the hearings.

The SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder had filed a second supplementary chargesheet in September.

The SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder had filed a second supplementary chargesheet against Joginder Singh, alias Joga, who harboured Haryana shooters who killed Moose Wala, in September. Following this, the court of Mansa chief judicial magistrate (CJM) issued production warrants against him for October 4, October 17, October 31, November 14, and November 28. However, jail authorities failed to produce him on all these dates, including the hearing on Tuesday.

This has caused a delay in starting the process of committing the chargesheet to the district and sessions court, where trial in the murder case is going on.

Mansa CJM Surabhi Prashar, in an order, said, “The accused, who is in custody in this case, has not been produced by the jail authorities. Fresh production warrants of the accused be again issued for December 11.”

The court of district and sessions judge, where the trial in Moose Wala murder has started, will hold proceedings for framing of charges against the accused on Thursday. During the past four hearings, the trial court had adjourned the framing of charges awaiting supplementary challan.

Of the total 32 accused, the police had arrested 29. Two of them — Mandeep Singh and Manmohan Singh — were killed during a clash in Goindwal jail in February. Two shooters Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa were killed in a police encounter in Amritsar before filing of the first chargesheet. Three accused — Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi and Lipin Nehra — are absconding and are believed to be abroad.

Meanwhile, the Mansa police are yet to file a supplementary chargesheet against another accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, who was extradited from Azerbaijan.

