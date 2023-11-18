Moose Wala murder: HC grants interim bail to sacked Mansa CIA in-charge

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) granted interim bail to sacked sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who is accused of helping a gangster named in the Moose Wala murder case, escape the custody of the rime investigation agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa police in October last year. SI Pritpal Singh is accused of using his position as Mansa CIA in-charge to get Tinu out of the police station (HT File)

Allowing the bail, Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu observed that the counsel for the accused had contended that he had been in custody since December 2022. “It was further submitted that the charges are yet to be considered and the gangster, namely Deepak Tinu, who ran away, was arrested in October 2022. The learned state counsel seeks time to verify the factual position. The matter is adjourned to January 25. In the meantime, the petitioner is ordered to be released on interim bail in the present case till the next date of hearing on furnishing bail bonds and surety bonds to the satisfaction of trial court or duty magistrate concerned,” he added.

SI Pritpal Singh is accused of using his position as Mansa CIA in-charge to get Tinu out of the police station. The chargesheet claimed that Pritpal had taken Tinu to his official residence in the district administration’s housing complex inside Mansa city in a private car. “Tinu had escaped from his residence with the help of the other accused,” it added.

Tinu was among the 24 accused chargesheeted in the Moose Wala murder case. According to the chargesheet, Tinu is an aide of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. He is facing 35 criminal cases, including that of murder, in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

