: A day after a group of inmates allegedly attacked Satbir Singh, who was arrested by the Ludhiana police for allegedly supplying weapons to Moose Wala’s shooters, inside the Ludhiana Central Jail, police on Sunday registered an FIR against five prisoners.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, SHO at police station division number 7, said that an FIR was registered following a complaint from the jail staff under sections 323 and 24 of the IPC and 52 of the Prisons Act against five inmates- Suraj, Suresh, Akhilesh, Gurdev and Amarjit.

He said that they will be brought from jail on production warrant for further probe.

Satbir, who is an aide of Sandeep Singh Kahlon alias Sona, the nephew of former SAD minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, was arrested on June 30 for allegedly supplying illegal weapons, suspected to be used in the murder of Moose Wala.

Additional superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail Satnam Singh said that Satbir was brought to Ludhiana jail on July 8 after court remanded him to judicial custody. Following the statement of Satbir, the police had booked Sona.

The police are questioning Sona to recover the SUV, suspected to be used in the murder of the singer.

The police suspect that Sona had procured the SUV and weapons through gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. He was arrested by the police on Sunday by CIA staff 2 police for providing weapons to Satbir.