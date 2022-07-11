Moose Wala murder: Day after attack on accused, police lodge FIR against five jail inmates
: A day after a group of inmates allegedly attacked Satbir Singh, who was arrested by the Ludhiana police for allegedly supplying weapons to Moose Wala’s shooters, inside the Ludhiana Central Jail, police on Sunday registered an FIR against five prisoners.
Inspector Davinder Sharma, SHO at police station division number 7, said that an FIR was registered following a complaint from the jail staff under sections 323 and 24 of the IPC and 52 of the Prisons Act against five inmates- Suraj, Suresh, Akhilesh, Gurdev and Amarjit.
He said that they will be brought from jail on production warrant for further probe.
Satbir, who is an aide of Sandeep Singh Kahlon alias Sona, the nephew of former SAD minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, was arrested on June 30 for allegedly supplying illegal weapons, suspected to be used in the murder of Moose Wala.
Additional superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail Satnam Singh said that Satbir was brought to Ludhiana jail on July 8 after court remanded him to judicial custody. Following the statement of Satbir, the police had booked Sona.
The police are questioning Sona to recover the SUV, suspected to be used in the murder of the singer.
The police suspect that Sona had procured the SUV and weapons through gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. He was arrested by the police on Sunday by CIA staff 2 police for providing weapons to Satbir.
-
Will not allow Haryana to construct assembly building in Chandigarh: Minister
Patiala: Punjab health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Sunday said the Haryana government will not be allowed to build an assembly building in Chandigarh. Punjab and Haryana governments share the Vidhan Sabha complex which is next to the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat in Chandigarh, the joint capital of two states. Speaking to reporters at Samana in Patiala district, Jauramajra said Chandigarh always belonged to Punjab and will remain so.
-
Paddy sowing: Punjab agri dept misses target to double area under DSR technique
Chandigarh : The Punjab agriculture department has failed to meet the target of doubling the area under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique for paddy sowing this kharif season against the last year's 6-lakh hectare mark even as 90% of paddy sowing, including the aromatic premium variety basmati, is over in the state. With DSR, paddy seeds are sown directly with machine.
-
BJP seen as powerful alternative in Punjab: Union minister Meghwal
Meghwal was on a visit to Amritsar as part of efforts to expand the party base for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was recently appointed as the incharge of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur constituencies in the state. He said the people of Punjab are seeing BJP as a powerful alternative in the state. This has been a demand of the people and traders of Punjab for a long time.
-
4 PWD officials suspended for road construction amid heavy rain in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur : The Punjab government has suspended four officials of the public works department (PWD) for carrying out road construction in Hoshiarpur district amid heavy rain. Tarsem Singh (sub-divisional engineer), Vipan Kumar (junior engineer), and junior engineers Parveen Kumar and Jasbir Singh were placed under suspension on Saturday with immediate effect. The road was being built in Sherpur Dako village of Hoshiarpur during the downpour.
-
Batala MLA’s PA, kin among three killed in road mishap
Three persons, including a personal assistant (PA) of Batala MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi and his relative, were killed in a road accident on the outskirts of Batala, which falls in the Gurdaspur district, during the wee hours of Sunday. The victims were identified as Kalsi's PA Updesh Kumar of Dola Nangal village, Gurleen Singh of Delhi, a relative of the MLA, and Sunil Kumar of Batala.
