Moose Wala murder: Gangster Manpreet cremated in Moga village amid tight security

Sharpshooter Manpreet Singh Mannu, who had killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala with AK-47 on May 29, was cremated at his native Kussa village in Moga district early on Friday.

The body of the gangster was brought from Amritsar to Moga on Thursday night after the autopsy and cremated around 3am amid heavy police security.

Mannu and another gangster, Jagroop Singh Rupa, who were involved in Moose Wala’s murder, were killed in an encounter with Punjab Police at Hoshiar Nagar village in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Mannu’s elderly parents, father Sukhdev Singh and mother Harpal Kaur, had returned to their home at Kussa village on Thursday for his cremation. They had left their home after their son’s name cropped up in Moose Wala’s murder.

A henchman of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Manpreet Singh faced 13 cases, including four murder cases, in various districts of Punjab. A perusal of records shows since September last year, Mannu had carried out three murders and made two attempts to murder on directions of Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar. This was excluding Moose Wala’s murder.

The sharpshooter was first booked for attempt to murder in 2010 for which he was convicted in 2013. So far, he has been convicted in three cases, including a murder and two attempts to murder.

In April, Mannu had shot dead gangster Harjit Singh Penta, who was affiliated with the Devinder Bambiha gang, on Bishnoi’s direction at Marhi Mustafa village.