Moose Wala murder: SC refuses to entertain plea to transfer case to CBI

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain Punjab BJP leader Jagjit Singh’s plea seeking the transfer of the investigation in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to the CBI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay S. Oka also remarked that such matters should not be given any political colour and they don’t appreciate such practice. However, the Court also remarked that the court has to work openly for all the people.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned to July 18 hearing on another plea of accused Lawrence Bishnoi’s father challenging the transit remand to Punjab police and asked the Punjab state to file a reply on the plea.

Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhri, appeared for the father of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, while senior advocate AM Singhvi appeared for Punjab.

On June 14, the Patiala House Court of Delhi allowed Punjab police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the singer’s murder and also allowed its transit application. The court also directed the police to ensure that the medical examination of Bishnoi be conducted as per rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of CJM, Mansa, Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi court, while allowing the applications of the Punjab police, had earlier said, “the applicant investigation officer/SP Dharamveer Singh and the investigating agency were directed to take all the appropriate measures for safety and security of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi during transit till production of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi before the concerned Court at Mansa, Punjab.”

According to the petition filed by the Punjab police in the city court, Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of the singer’s murder. Punjab police further submitted that during the investigation of the case, the confession statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the “planned killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.