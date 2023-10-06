Moose Wala murder: SIT files chargesheet against Jind man for harbouring shooters

Punjab police special investigation team (SIT), probing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, filed a third chargesheet against an accused, who harboured shooters Haryana module.

On May 29 last year, six shooters shot dead Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala when he along with his cousin and friend, was driving in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 km away from the singer’s native village Moosa

The chargesheet has been filed against Joginder Singh Joga, a resident of Jind in Haryana. As per SIT, Joga provided shelter to four Haryana module shooters - Priyavart Fauji, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Mundi and Kashish at Uklana Mandi, Hisar in Haryana.

Joga is associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and is directly linked to gangster Goldy Brar, who was the mastermind of the Moose Wala murder. According to the police, Joga is also linked to gangster Deepak Tinu, an accused in this murder case, and helped him flee from Mansa Crime Investigation Agency’s (CIA) custody. Joga is facing around 15 criminal cases in various police stations in Haryana.

A supplementary chargesheet was filed in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Mansa, under Sections 302, 307, 341, 326, 148, 149, 427, 120-B, 109, 473, 212 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Prisons Act on September 26.

Chief judicial magistrate Surabhi Prashar issued production warrants against Joga for October 17 after jail authorities failed to produce him on Wednesday.

SIT has filed three chargesheets against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

Meanwhile, an accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, who was extradited from Azerbaijan, is in the eight-day custody of Mansa police, which will end on Friday.

Delhi special cell refuses to give custody of Sachin’s mobile

On September 29, Mansa police brought Sachin Bishnoi on transit remand from Delhi two months after he was extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan. As per the official privy with the development, the Punjab police had also sought the custody mobile phone of Sachin from the special cell but the latter refused to give it. As per sources, photographs found on Sachin’s phone showed shooters in Ayodhya and Lucknow before the singer’s killing. Mansa SSP Nanak Singh said Sachin will be produced in the court on Friday and police will seek further custody. Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh said that the case is moving forward at a snail’s pace. He appealed to the state government to put the trial on a fast track for speedy justice.

24 accused presented via video conferencing in Mansa court

A total of 24 accused, lodged in various jails of Punjab and other states, were presented in a Mansa trial court via video conferencing on Thursday. Accused Sachin Bhiwani was not produced by the jail authorities due to technical reasons. The court will now hear the arguments on framing of charges against the accused on October 19.

