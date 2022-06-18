Moose Wala murder: SIT quizzes Lawrence Bishnoi for third day

Even two days after bringing ”mastermind” Lawrence Bishnoi on production warrants, the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) is yet to make any new breakthrough in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. Despite making 10 arrests in the case, the SIT so far has not been able apprehend a single shooter or recover the weapons used in the crime.

A court in Mansa on Wednesday granted seven-day remand of Bishnoi to the Punjab Police, soon after the gangster was brought from Delhi on a transit remand.

The SIT, led by inspector general of police (IGP) Jaskaran Singh, and Anti-Gangsters Task Force (ATGF) officers on Friday virtually recreated the crime scene using all the CCTV footage of the movement of the accused, videography and pictures taken from the crime spot and other evidence collected by Cops during Bishnoi’s interrogation.

The SIT also confronted Bishnoi with the statements of nine other accused, who had provided logistics support to the shooters or conducted recce ahead of the attack on Moose Wala, to connect dots in the high-profile murder. The probe team had prepared a questionnaire on the basis of statements recorded by the nine accused for further interrogating Bishnoi.

As per police sources, Bishnoi was shown pictures of the alleged shooters and also CCTV footage of a petrol pump in Fatehabad in Haryana. Punjab Police had traced two shooters through a fuel purchase slip found in their abandoned vehicle. They were spotted in the CCTV footage with the Bolero SUV used in the crime.

An official privy to the development said that Bishnoi has refused to have any knowledge about most of the facts and continuously denies his involvement. “But at the same time, he is admitting that this has been done by the members of his gang. There is no clarity over the weapons as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, the SIT is yet to trace the weapons used in the crime. “There is a possibility that the weapons were handed over to other associates, who further disposed them of,” said a police official.

