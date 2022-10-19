Moose Wala neighbour’s police custody extended by two days

Faridkot: A Mansa court on Tuesday extended the police custody of Jagtar Singh, a neighbour of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and accused in murder case, by two days.

Jagtar was produced in the court after his four-day police remand ended on Tuesday. He was arrested from the Amritsar airport on Thursday while he was allegedly trying to flee to Dubai.

Punjab Police had issued a look out circular against Jagtar after naming him and his brother, Avtar Singh, as accused in the case on charges of criminal conspiracy.

Avtar and Jagtar live just 200 metres from Moose Wala’s residence in Moosa village and it is suspected that the killers had conducted a recce through closed-circuit television cameras installed outside their residence.

Tinu’s girlfriend sent to judicial custody

The Mansa court on Tuesday sent gangster Deepak Tinu’s alleged girlfriend to 14-day judicial custody. Jatinder Kaur, who is suspected to have helped him flee the Mansa police custody, was presented in the court after her four-day police custody ended on Tuesday. She was arrested from Mumbai airport by the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) on October 9.

Tinu is an accused in Moose Wala’s murder and an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Following his escape, Punjab Police had arrested and sacked the Mansa CIA unit in-charge, sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the SIT probing the murder case.