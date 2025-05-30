Moose Wala’s 3rd death anniversary dedicated to Pahalgam victims

The family of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, marked his third death anniversary on Thursday by dedicating the occasion to the victims of the recent Pahalgam attack. A large gathering of fans and supporters assembled at his native village Musa in Punjab’s Mansa district to pay tribute. Balkor Singh, father of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moose Wala, addressing a gathering on the latter’s third death anniversary in Mansa on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, just a day after his security was scaled down. The murder was allegedly plotted by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in jail, and his Canada-based associate Goldy Brar, who remains a fugitive. The case remains under investigation, with key masterminds yet to be brought to justice.

Addressing the gathering, Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh thanked the public for continuing to honour his son’s legacy but voiced deep anguish over the lack of justice in the high-profile murder case.

“We stand with all innocent people who have lost their lives unjustly, whether in Pahalgam or elsewhere. Today’s barsi is a tribute to them too,” said Balkaur.

Balkaur raises safety concerns for his one-year-old son

Raising serious concerns, Balkaur claimed he had been warned by certain officials about a threat to his one-year-old son, though he did not provide specific details. He also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government of failing to deliver justice and deliberately neglecting the family’s pleas.

“My wife and I tried several times to meet chief minister Bhagwant Mann. He didn’t even grant us a meeting. We had hoped that the artist-MLAs elected by AAP would stand by Sidhu’s family, but none of them even spoke to us,” he said.

He further alleged that the family was being targeted due to their identity. “I feel we are being punished for being Sikhs,” he added.

Balkaur also slammed the BJP-led Union government, claiming that Punjabis, particularly Sikhs, are being singled out and harassed. “I met Union home minister Amit Shah seeking justice for my son, but we received no support. Our life has been reduced to daily suffering,” he said.

Moose Wala’s father vows to contest 2027 elections

Balkaur Singh, who is associated with the Congress, has announced his intention to contest the 2027 Punjab assembly elections to continue the fight for justice. However, he has yet to reveal which seat he plans to contest.

In 2022, Sidhu Moose Wala had unsuccessfully contested the Mansa seat on a Congress ticket, losing by a significant margin. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Balkaur was considered a contender for the Bathinda seat, but the Congress fielded Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, who lost to incumbent MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.