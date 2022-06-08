Moose Wala’s father says it’s time to free Punjab of gangs of criminals

Eleven days after Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh, popular as Sidhu Moose Wala, was brutally shot dead by gangsters at Jawaharke village in Mansa district, his father Balkaur Singh called for freeing Punjab from the clutches of organised gangs of criminals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police SIT confirms eight arrests

Addressing the bhog (prayer) ceremony of his son at the packed New Grain Market in Mansa on Wednesday, “It’s time to free Punjab from the clutches of organised gangs of criminals. I will not rest until I get justice for my son. But we will first give the Punjab government time to complete investigation. If things are not found going in the right direction, I will release a video for the next action plan for justice for Shubhdeep. We want to know the motive behind it (ruthless killing).”

Moose Wala suffered 19 bullet wounds and died within 15 minutes of being shot on May 29 evening, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was haemorrhage shock due to antemortem firearm injuries. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others. Last week, Punjab Police reconstituted a special investigation team (SIT) to expedite the investigation into the murder. Eight people have been arrested in the case so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Urges social media users to desist from maligning artist’s image

The aggrieved father, an ex-serviceman who is now working as a driver with the fire brigade in his home district of Mansa, urged social media users to desist from maligning the image of the slain artist. “Shubhdeep never indulged in any wrong activities. We are still unaware why our son was killed. He could have hired private security had he been involved in any wrongful action. He worked hard for what he achieved,” Balkaur Singh said.

“It was painful to see some people start fake online donation collection campaigns in the memory of Moose Wala or start pages in the name of justice for the singer. Please don’t get misled by all this. Whenever the family has any plan related to Shubhdeep, it will be duly shared with his fans on Moose Wala’s Instagram page,” the father announced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans and supporters of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala braving the heat to attend his bhog ceremony at the New Grain Market in Mansa on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Moose Wala’s popularity was for all to see as fans from across Punjab and neighbouring Haryana gathered in hundreds despite the heat wave conditions. Sporting T-shirts and holding flags and posters with the image of their icon printed on them, mourners demanded justice and wanted the Punjab government to reveal the motive of the murder

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Born on June 17, 1993, Moose Wala was popular among youngsters having 6.9 million followers on Instagram. He reached new heights of popularity with songs such as 295, So high, Issa Jatt, Tochan and Dollar. However, his creativity was often overtaken by controversies surrounding him for promoting drugs and violence through his songs.

Family opposed Moose Wala’s joining politics

Balkaur Singh said he was indebted to all those who had extended support to the aggrieved family, including politicians such as Union home minister Amit Shah, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Joining politics was Sidhu’s own decision though we had strong reservations. We are still in shock and social media is fuelling baseless conspiracy theories. Please save the aggrieved family,” he said. Moose Wala unsuccessfully contested the Punjab assembly elections in February on the Congress ticket from Mansa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Balkaur said Moose Wala was a victim of circumstances and had never done any wrong in his life. “He could have engaged private security for himself if he had any involvement in unwanted activities. But my son always lived an honest life and never breached the interests of any individual,” he added.

Moose Wala’s mother Charan Kaur urged all present to plant a sapling each and take care of it as a befitting tribute to her son.

The entire grain market of Mansa town, where the ceremony was held, remained closed on the occasion.