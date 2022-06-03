Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Moose Wala’s kin write to Shah, seek probe by central agencies
chandigarh news

Moose Wala’s kin write to Shah, seek probe by central agencies

The family of Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday, has written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, demanding a probe by central investigation agencies into the murder
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma offer their condolences to father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Mansa

A day after the Punjab Police reconstituted the special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, his parents reiterated their demand for a probe by central agencies.

The family of Moose Wala, who was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday, has written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, demanding a probe by central investigation agencies into the murder.

Meanwhile, politicians from across parties, including Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Punjab in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema of the Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, met Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur at their house at Moosa village in Mansa on Thursday.

Process will be initiated: Shekhawat

Shekhawat was accompanied by BJP state chief Ashwani Sharma, former Dhuri MLA Arvind Khanna and former state Congress chief and now BJP leader Sunil Jakhar, as he condoled the singer’s death. “We stand with the family of Moose Wala in their fight for justice. Withdrawal of his security for cheap publicity without a proper threat assessment was a big mistake committed by the Punjab government,” he said, while giving information about the letter written by the family to the home minister and added that “the process will be initiated as per procedure”.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, state minister Cheema said that he has assured Moose Wala’s father that the government would bring out the truth behind his killings and no one would be spared. “This is an extremely sombre and critical hour for the family, and we are all standing with them in this hour of grief,” he said.

Sukhbir Badal, who was accompanied by his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Badal, said a family has lost a son and Punjabis have lost a star. “Not only Punjab, the people from the whole country and other countries, including Pakistan, are expressing grief over Moose Wala’s death,” he said, while refusing to make any political statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Parteek Singh Mahal

Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP