Moose Wala’s mother targets CM Mann’s media adviser

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother Charan Kaur on Sunday targeted the director of media relations to Punjab chief minister, Baltej Pannu, for allegedly ‘leaking information of her son’s security downgrade’.

The slain singer’s mother said that the Aam Aadmi Party government has failed to take action against Pannu.

Addressing the late singer’s fans at Moosa village, she alleged that the murder happened after CM’s media adviser leaked the information about the downgrading of the security. “The same Baltej Pannu posted on social media about the murder of Sidhu on May 29. Is Pannu not responsible for my son’s murder? The government is asking for proof of this. What other proof they can find and bring when everyone knows the truth? The government has not taken any action on Pannu in eight months, which has equally pained us,” she said.

“The Punjab government demanded 20 days to deliver justice in the murder of her son but could not fulfil its promise even after eight months. Now there is no hope of justice from the government and neither do the parents in Punjab see any hope of seeing the murderers of their sons behind bars. In the land of five rivers, those who get famous are killed by the gangsters and after that, the government does nothing other than politics,” she said.

Pannu denies allegations

“I did not leak any official document of the government regarding the security of Moose Wala. Do they have any proof of it? I have just relayed some information, which was running on news channels already. Nothing was leaked by me,” Pannu said.

Charan Kaur further added that there is no such thing as law and order left in Punjab.

The late singer’s mother also explained when Moose Wala’s father joined Bharat Jodo Yatra, which many saw as a move to show political allegiance.

“A person is killed for speaking little truth, and the government does nothing about it. We lost our son to politics. This government has only given us just promises, so when we see the hope of justice somewhere, we meet them,” Charan Kaur said, explaining why Moose Wala’s father joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

