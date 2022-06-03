Moose Wala’s murder: SIT probe points to network of gangsters operating from jails

With the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT)’s probe revealing that the plot to kill Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was hatched in jails, it has once again put the spotlight on how dreaded gangsters are running their entire operations from behind the bars.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday. Soon after the killing, the gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in Delhi Tihar’s Jail, took responsibility and termed it an act of revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Mohali last year. Bishnoi’s Canada-based associate Goldy Brar is the other key suspect.

In the past four days, the involvement of multiple gangsters lodged in various prisons across Punjab and at Tihar Jail has also been confirmed by police. On Tuesday, the Ferozepur jail officials had recovered five mobile phones from a high-security barrack. A gangster, who is a suspect in Moose Wala’s killing, was lodged in the same barrack before the SIT took him on production warrants. A jail official, on the condition of anonymity, said that these gangsters use calling apps, which go untraced by the staff.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Mansa police have already brought two gangsters — Manpreet Singh Manna and Saraj Sandhu, alias Mintoo, — from the Ferozepur and Bathinda jails, respectively, to quiz them after getting a few strong leads in the case.

Manna is a distant relative of Manpreet Bhau, who was arrested for allegedly providing logistical support to the killers. Manna had killed another gangster, Kulveer Singh Naruana, and his accomplice last year. Police sources said the SIT probe has found that Manna was in touch with Bishnoi from inside the Ferozepur jail. Sandhu, who is accused of a Hindu leader targeted killing in Amritsar, was also in touch with others from inside the jail. He is a close associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is an ally of the Bishnoi gang in Majha region of Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After getting leads on Sandhu’s alleged involvement in Moose Wala’s murder, the SIT is also probing the role of Bhagwanpuria, who is also lodged in Tihar Jail. Bhagwanpuria is likely to be brought to Punjab on production warrants as well. The involvement of Bishnoi’s aide gangster Sampat Nehra, who too is lodged in Tihar Jail, is also suspected, said sources.

Inspector general of police (IGP) Jaskaran Singh, who is heading the SIT, said they have already gathered a lot of crucial leads in the case. “We are preparing to bring Lawrence Bishnoi on production warrants. If required, we will also bring Nehra and some other gangsters on production warrants,” he said.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora, who is a member of the SIT, said: “Members of the Bishnoi gang have been brought from jails and questioned in the case. We are sure that they have strong information regarding this module,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, in April, police had claimed that gangster Harjit Singh Penta, who was affiliated with Devinder Bambiha group, was killed in Moga on the directions of Bishnoi from jail. Similarly, in February last year, Faridkot Youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehlwan was shot dead by members of the Bishnoi gang. Police had claimed the conspiracy to kill Pehlwan was scripted by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar on the directions of Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, the SIT is also investigating the involvement of one Sachin Thapan Bishnoi in Moose Wala’s case. A man claiming to be Sachin told a news channel on an audio call that he is Lawrence Bishnoi’s nephew and was among the shooters who killed the singer. While taking responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder on social media, gangster Goldy Brar had also mentioned Sachin’s name. The SIT head said this new development is under investigation, but “his role cannot be ascertained right now”. “Moreover, it has to be ascertained whether the caller was indeed the same Sachin,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON