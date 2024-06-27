More than 10 ‘schools of brilliance’ to be launched in Punjab

Special secretary of school education, Churchil Kumar said on Thursday that government is coming up with schools of brilliance after schools of happiness and the successful project of schools of eminence in the state. School education special secretary Churchil Kumar honours teachers of meritorious school in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

Kumar was in the city to attend the closing ceremony of a private academy at the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students.

Sharing details about the school of brilliance, he said, “Nearly 12 schools would be inaugurated in the first phase across the state and our motive is to upgrade secondary education. School of excellence solely cannot serve the purpose as there are a number of students who are still deprived of quality education and through these schools, we would try to fulfil the purpose.” State education minister Harjot Singh Bains also mentioned schools of brilliance during his visit to Ludhiana on Wednesday, informing that these schools would have 100% staff and admissions would be open for all.

He said that 22 days are never enough to prepare for competitive examinations which is why the students of the schools of eminence and meritorious schools would be getting online coaching for one to two hours daily. “Tenders have been floated for the same and the technical evaluation is in the process, post which experts from top-notch institutions would provide coaching to our students,” he added.

Kumar also informed that an online attendance application for students is ready to be launched soon. “We are also coming up with a students tracking system where we can track their performance from Class 9 till they get a job. We are also trying to track the dropout rate so that it could be minimised in private as well as government schools,” he added.