More than 50% Covid beds in main hospitals vacant

Rohtak With a steady decline in the daily infections, the Covid bed availability in all main health institutes in the region has improved immensely. Now, over 50% beds dedicated to Covid patients are vacant at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, Bhagat Phool Singh (BPS) Medical College at Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat, Maharaja Agrasen Medical College (MAMC), Agroha, and other healthcare institutes in the region.

As per official data, only 110 Covid -19 patients against the bed capacity of 566 are undergoing treatment at PGIMS, which means 81% beds are available. Similarly, MAMC has 200 Covid beds, of which only 98 are occupied, while 270 of the 350 beds are vacant at BPSMC, Khanpur.

Director of MAMC Dr Geetika Duggal said only critically ill patients are coming for the treatment now and most of them need either oxygen or ventilator. “There are many patients who were admitted during the peak time and are undergoing treatment. The numbers have started coming down for the last one week. The demand for the ICU beds is still on the higher side, but the oxygen beds are easily available,” she said.

PGIMS medical superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said the number of Covid-19 patients has been continuously decreasing and they were relieved.

“The critical patients have to stay for longer duration in hospital. Those who are on ventilator support take up to a month to recover. The casualties are also decreasing. Our doctors and other medical staff have worked tirelessly. The people should continue to wear face masks and take all precautions because the virus can take ugly turn anytime,” she added.

Doctors at two private hospitals in Rohtak said there is demand for ventilators and most of the patients are from rural areas. “These are the patients who didn’t get tested on time and assumed that they are suffering from viral fever not from covid,” said a doctor, requesting anonymity.