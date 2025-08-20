More water to be released from Pong Dam: BBMB

Hoshiarpur: The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has announced plans to increase the release of water from the Pong Dam into the Beas starting from 6am on Wednesday in response to steadily rising inflows and reservoir levels. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has announced plans to increase the release of water from the Pong Dam into the Beas starting from 6am on Wednesday in response to steadily rising inflows and reservoir levels.

Authorities said that an additional 6,000 cusecs of water will be released every 12 hours, with the total discharge potentially reaching 75,000 cusecs, including both spillway and turbine releases. The decision comes as the Pong reservoir reached 1,383.11 feet on Tuesday — just under seven feet below the danger mark of 1.390 feet. As of 6pm on Tuesday, the inflow into the reservoir was recorded at 72,855 cusecs.

The announcement has triggered anxiety among residents in flood-prone areas of Hoshiarpur district, particularly in Mukerian and Dasuya subdivisions, where around 70 villages are vulnerable to rising water levels.

Many locals, still recovering from severe flooding in 2023, are preparing for potential evacuations. “People are tense,” said a local official. “The memories of 2023 destruction are still fresh, and the rising water has them on edge.”

Despite the alert, local authorities have urged residents not to panic, noting that the BBMB may adjust or defer the planned release based on changing weather and inflow patterns.

Mukerian sub-divisional magistrate Ankur Mahindroo pointed out that inflows have already begun to decline — from 95,277 cusecs on Monday to 66,924 cusecs on Tuesday.

“If there is no further rainfall in the catchment area, the reservoir level may stabilize, easing the pressure to release more water into the river,” Mahindroo said.

District administrations have begun preparing for emergency response, activating flood control teams, and monitoring embankments. Relief shelters are being set up in at-risk villages, and local officials are coordinating with BBMB for regular updates on reservoir status.

Authorities have advised people living near the riverbanks to remain alert and follow official advisories. Evacuation protocols are in place should the situation worsen.