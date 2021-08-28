Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MoS defence Ajay Bhatt visits eastern Ladakh

Ajay Bhatt was briefed on the role played by the Indian Army as a partner in the development of Ladakh region through infrastructure, welfare and human resource development activities, he said
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:28 AM IST
At the 12th round the Indian and Chinese armies agreed to resolve the pending issues in an “expeditious” manner. (Hindustan Times/HT File)

Minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt on Friday visited Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh and assured soldiers of the nation’s support and asked them to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness.

Bhatt, who was on a two-day official visit to Ladakh, was received by lieutenant general PGK Menon, general officer commanding, Fire and Fury Corps. The Raksha Rajya Mantri visited Chushul in Eastern Ladakh on Friday and was briefed by general officer commanding, Fire and Fury Corps on the security situation in eastern Ladakh.

The minister was also briefed on the role played by the Indian Army as a partner in the development of Ladakh region through infrastructure, welfare and human resource development activities, he said.

While interacting with commanders and troops deployed in eastern Ladakh, Ajay Bhatt complimented them for guarding the borders along the most inhospitable and difficult terrain while maintaining a high standard of morale and professionalism. India and China will soon hold the 13th round of military commander-level talks. The latest discussions will address the Hot Springs friction point.

At the 12th round the Indian and Chinese armies agreed to resolve the pending issues in an “expeditious” manner. However, no concrete outcome was visible on the much-anticipated disengagement process in the remaining friction points. At the 12th round India insisted on resolving outstanding issues in Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang. On June 15, 2020, 20 Indian soldiers died in a violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley after the latter tried to usurp Indian territory.

