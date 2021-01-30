Most people have access to basic needs in Punjab, Haryana: Economic survey
The economic survey for 2020-21, presented by the Union government in Parliament, shows that Punjab and Haryana are among top four states where the rural and urban population have the highest access to bare necessities. These include housing, water, sanitation, electricity, clean cooking fuel and other facilities.
The survey reveals that as compared to 2012, access to bare necessities has improved across all states in the country in 2018, but are highest in Kerala, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat, while it is the lowest in Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Tripura. The survey revealed that 50% to 70% of the Punjab population had access to bare necessities in 2012 whereas it improved and remained above 70% in 2018.
“It has improved disproportionately for the poorest households as compared to the richest households across rural and urban areas. The improvement in equity is particularly because while the rich can seek private alternatives, lobby for better services, or if need be, move to areas where public goods are better provided for, the poor rarely have such choices,” the survey observed.
It said that the highest access to bare necessities in rural areas in 2018 is recorded in Punjab, Kerala, Sikkim, Goa and Delhi. The central government has launched schemes, including the Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana and others, to address these gaps.
The economic survey also said that Punjab reported a high attendance rate of 61.6% of the children in the age group of 3-5 years in 2017-18. The survey said the age specific attendance ratio (ASAR) indicated that children in the age-group of 6-13 years have reported almost 95% and above attendance across states but the attendance rate in the early childhood education is low and diverging.
Threat of labour shock on Punjab
The economic survey cautioned Punjab about the impact of Covid-19 on gross value added (GVA), labour markets and fiscal position, saying that Punjab is expected to experience informal labour shocks in the services sector. The economic survey also highlighted that Punjab had higher a unemployment rate in 2018-19, as it recorded a 7.4% unemployment rate (urban and rural) as compared to the national 5.8%.
The economic survey also recorded the percentage of literates (above seven years) by religious or social groups in 2017-18 and revealed that 87.3% males and 75% females in Sikhism were literate which is higher than the literacy ratio of all religious group average.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most people have access to basic needs in Punjab, Haryana: Economic survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One person from each house to reach Delhi: Haryana khap leaders
- The Haryana government suspended mobile Internet in Rewari, Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, and Sirsa till Saturday evening aimed at restricting communication between farm groups.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University issues guidelines for online exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Punjab lose to Baroda in semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University gets new DUI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guard held after inmate flees from juvenile home in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog park to come up in Chandigarh’s Sector 42
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn lifts curbs on social gatherings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh administrator for regularising constructions outside lal dora
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pre-primary classes to restart in Punjab schools from Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 protesters from Bathinda arrested in Delhi for R-Day violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'PLA efforts to alter status quo were and are being effectively countered'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI raids FCI godowns in Punjab, Haryana after complaints of irregularities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in 3 districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers told to vacate protest sites in Haryana, UP
- Farmers across rural Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh held local maha-panchayats to discuss the future course of action on Thursday, deciding to intensify the protest after a few days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox