Most people have access to basic needs in Punjab, Haryana: Economic survey
The economic survey said that Punjab had a higher unemployment rate of 7.4% in 2018-19 as against the national rate of 5.8%. (HT file photo)
The economic survey said that Punjab had a higher unemployment rate of 7.4% in 2018-19 as against the national rate of 5.8%. (HT file photo)
Most people have access to basic needs in Punjab, Haryana: Economic survey

The economic survey for 2020-21, presented by the Union government in Parliament, shows that Punjab and Haryana are among top four states where the rural and urban population have the highest access to bare necessities
By Gagandeep Jassowal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:13 PM IST

The economic survey for 2020-21, presented by the Union government in Parliament, shows that Punjab and Haryana are among top four states where the rural and urban population have the highest access to bare necessities. These include housing, water, sanitation, electricity, clean cooking fuel and other facilities.

The survey reveals that as compared to 2012, access to bare necessities has improved across all states in the country in 2018, but are highest in Kerala, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat, while it is the lowest in Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Tripura. The survey revealed that 50% to 70% of the Punjab population had access to bare necessities in 2012 whereas it improved and remained above 70% in 2018.

“It has improved disproportionately for the poorest households as compared to the richest households across rural and urban areas. The improvement in equity is particularly because while the rich can seek private alternatives, lobby for better services, or if need be, move to areas where public goods are better provided for, the poor rarely have such choices,” the survey observed.

It said that the highest access to bare necessities in rural areas in 2018 is recorded in Punjab, Kerala, Sikkim, Goa and Delhi. The central government has launched schemes, including the Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana and others, to address these gaps.

The economic survey also said that Punjab reported a high attendance rate of 61.6% of the children in the age group of 3-5 years in 2017-18. The survey said the age specific attendance ratio (ASAR) indicated that children in the age-group of 6-13 years have reported almost 95% and above attendance across states but the attendance rate in the early childhood education is low and diverging.

Threat of labour shock on Punjab

The economic survey cautioned Punjab about the impact of Covid-19 on gross value added (GVA), labour markets and fiscal position, saying that Punjab is expected to experience informal labour shocks in the services sector. The economic survey also highlighted that Punjab had higher a unemployment rate in 2018-19, as it recorded a 7.4% unemployment rate (urban and rural) as compared to the national 5.8%.

The economic survey also recorded the percentage of literates (above seven years) by religious or social groups in 2017-18 and revealed that 87.3% males and 75% females in Sikhism were literate which is higher than the literacy ratio of all religious group average.

