Four women drug peddlers arrested in Samba

A most wanted drug peddler, among four women, was arrested on the charge of drug peddling in Samba district on Saturday, said a senior police officer. The alleged drug peddlers were travelling in a vehicle from Kathua to Samba when they were intercepted at Supwal along Jammu-Pathankot National Highway.

He identified the arrested accused as Saleema, alias Bachi, of Bari Brahmana, Gunna Bibi of Sidhra, Fullan Bibi and Salima Bibi of Vijaypur. “Saleema was one of the most wanted drug peddlers active in Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts,” said the officer, adding her arrest is a major success for the police as she had been evading arrest for a long time.

Saleema had changed her hideout from Balole Nallah in Bari Brahmana to Sidhra area of Jammu due to geared-up raids and intensified patrolling by the police, he said.

The officer said 58 heroin suppliers, including 12 women, have been arrested by the police in the past six months.

Two hardcore heroin suppliers have also been detained and lodged in jail under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said. Under the PTI NDPS Act, a person can be put under preventive detention for a year without bail.