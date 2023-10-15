Mother, 2 daughters unite onstage for Ramlila debut

In a heartwarming spectacle, a trio of a devoted mother and her two daughters are set to share the stage at the grand Ramlila in Sector 40.

Artistes of the Sector 49 Ramlila rehearse on Saturday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

Santosh Dhyani, a 39-year-old marketing professional, will be essaying the role of Manthra and Sumitra while her 15-year-old daughter Akshara Dhyani will be playing the roles of Sunaina, Tara, and Ahilya. Adding to the enchanting performance, the roles of Gauri Mata, Durga Devi, and Kali Mata will be embodied by her 8-year-old daughter, Akshita Dhyani.

Santosh Dhyani said that earlier she used to accompany her daughter for rehearsals. It was when she observed the performances that she felt inspired to become a part of Ramlila.

Sanjay Jhakmola, the director of the Sector-40 Ramlila, said their shows began on October 12, featuring approximately six female artists who are portraying female characters.

In Sector 49, director Pardeep Kumar of Divya Ramayan Yuva Kala Munch confirmed that the female characters will be exclusively portrayed by female performers.

No curtains to hide magic

Adding to the excitement, Pardeep Kumar revealed that their group is gearing up for an enthralling performance of “Ravana Vardhan Drama” this Monday. To create a captivating spectacle, they’ve meticulously crafted a remarkable 60-ft-long stage, intentionally without curtains to ensure seamless scene transitions that will keep the audience spellbound. In Sector 17, a grand stage has been ingeniously divided into three distinct segments, each hosting a unique scene. This artistic configuration, complemented by exceptional lighting and sound effects, promises a continuous and immersive journey through the unfolding story.

Kicking off the festivities, the Azaad Dramatic Club in Sector 20 is all geared up to elevate their production to new heights, focusing on enhancing the visual experience with natural aesthetics.

Ravana’s grand entry

Ramlila Committee Sector 17, known for its enchanting storytelling, is all set to dazzle the audience at the Parade Ground. This year, they’re introducing a splendid, majestic entry for Ravana. A resplendent chariot, adorned in vibrant regal attire, will make a grand appearance, adding a new layer of grandeur to the celebrated event.

