Mother of three gang-raped at Zirakpur hotel
The woman, who lives in Chandigarh with her three children, was asked by a man to visit a hotel in Zirakpur for a job interview
A Chandigarh resident was drugged and gang-raped at a Zirakpur hotel after being summoned there for a job interview, police said on Friday.
In her complaint to the Dhakoli police station, the woman stated that she was separated from her husband and lived with her three children in Chandigarh.
She had a part-time job and also ran a small grocery shop in her locality. Recently, a man named Pramod Kumar offered her a job with a good salary and asked her to reach a hotel in Zirakpur for the interview at 11 am on August 16.
ALSO READ: Kharar student freed from clutches of honey-trap gang in 48 hours
The woman said she met Pramod at the hotel at the given time and was taken to a room, where she was offered breakfast. But after consuming the food and soft drink, she started feeling giddy and fainted.
On regaining consciousness, she found herself lying on a road near Dhanas, Chandigarh. Realising she had been gang-raped, she approached the Zirakpur police, who lodged a zero FIR and forwarded the case to the Sarangpur police station in Chandigarh for further action.
-
Confronted for cycle theft, man stabs hotel manager in Chandigarh’s Kajheri
A hotel manager was injured after The victim, Shiv Pujan, 25 was stabbed by a man whom he had confronted for stealing a cycle, police said on Friday. The victim, Shiv Pujan, 25, works as a manager at HK Residency Hotel in Kajheri village, Chandigarh, and lives on the hotel premises. An injured Pujan was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he remains under treatment. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.
-
Mohali’s parks only RWAs’ babies
Broken pathways, rusting benches and non-functional lights are what is left of the park near one kanal houses in Phase 1, the oldest phase of Mohali city. Six months ago, the municipal corporation handed over the park's charge to the One Kanal Residents' Welfare Association. But the payment of funds needed for its maintenance seems to have slipped its mind. While forgetting to pay the RWA, MC has also failed to repair the park's run-down infrastructure.
-
Kharar student freed from clutches of honey-trap gang in 48 hours
A 20-year-old youth who was kidnapped from Kharar on Wednesday after being honey trapped was rescued from a flat in the town's Ranjit Nagar in less than 48 hours. Hailing from Ludhiana, Bhumla is a student of bachelor of engineering at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, and lives in a hostel on the university campus. His father is a manager at a private firm in Ludhiana.
-
Chandigarh: Family of 3 offloaded from Dubai flight for not heeding Covid protocols
High drama was witnessed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Friday after three members of a family allegedly refused to follow Covid protocols and created ruckus inside the IndiGo Airlines Dubai-bound flight (6E-55), causing nearly an hour's delay. Chandigarh International Airport chief executive officer Rakesh Ranjan Sahay said the family, comprising a couple and their daughter, was offloaded by the Indigo crew over the passengers unruly behaviour”.
-
Chandigarh Police bust ‘nude video’ extortion ring, three held
The operation cell of Chandigarh Police has unearthed an inter-state extortion racket being run by three men from Rajasthan. Those arrested were identified as Mubin, 39, Rashid, 19, and Ajrudin, 24. Police said Mubin was a Class-12 dropout and ran a mobile shop in Kaithwara, Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Rashid is studying at an ITI and also repairs mobile phones at Mubin's shop, while Ajrudin is a Class 8 dropout.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics