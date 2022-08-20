Mother of three gang-raped at Zirakpur hotel

A Chandigarh resident was drugged and gang-raped at a Zirakpur hotel after being summoned there for a job interview, police said on Friday.

In her complaint to the Dhakoli police station, the woman stated that she was separated from her husband and lived with her three children in Chandigarh.

She had a part-time job and also ran a small grocery shop in her locality. Recently, a man named Pramod Kumar offered her a job with a good salary and asked her to reach a hotel in Zirakpur for the interview at 11 am on August 16.

The woman said she met Pramod at the hotel at the given time and was taken to a room, where she was offered breakfast. But after consuming the food and soft drink, she started feeling giddy and fainted.

On regaining consciousness, she found herself lying on a road near Dhanas, Chandigarh. Realising she had been gang-raped, she approached the Zirakpur police, who lodged a zero FIR and forwarded the case to the Sarangpur police station in Chandigarh for further action.