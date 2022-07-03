Mother of two found murdered in Mohali’s Kurali

A 40-year-old woman was found hacked to death at her house in Kurali’s Barodi village on Saturday morning.

The victim, Harjinder Kaur, lived with her two minor children, a boy and a girl. Her husband had died seven years ago, said police.

Giving details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Kharar 2) Amarpreet Singh said, “The murder came to fore when the woman’s domestic help reached the house in the morning. The woman was found in a pool of flood with several deep wounds on the head, caused by sharp-edged weapons.”

The help raised the alarm and called the sarpanch, Manmohan Singh, who further alerted the police.

The DSP said the woman appeared to have been attacked around 6 am when she came out of her house to get milk from cows, while her children were inside.

“A suspect was captured in the CCTV footage from the area. A murder case has been registered and further investigation is on to identify and nab the accused,” the DSP said.

The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.