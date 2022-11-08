Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mother-daughter duo, aide caught with 520 gm heroin in Ambala

Mother-daughter duo, aide caught with 520 gm heroin in Ambala

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 05:53 AM IST

The accused were identified as Komal and her daughter Kukki, both residents of Deha Colony in Ambala City, and Sewak, who hails from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said following a tip-off, the accused’s car was stopped at a check post on NH-44 on Saturday. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The CIA-2 unit of the police here has arrested a mother-daughter duo and their aide with 520 gm of heroin near Kushth Ashram on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment, superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Komal and her daughter Kukki, both residents of Deha Colony in Ambala City, and Sewak, who hails from Una in Himachal Pradesh and was driving the Morinda-registered Honda City that the trio was riding.

Randhawa said following a tip-off, the car was stopped at a check post on the highway on Saturday and on frisking the women, a commercial quantity of 260 gm heroin each was recovered, carrying an international market value of 2.6 crore.

“They were coming from Delhi to supply the drugs locally. Sewak was taking 5,000 for each assignment and the documents suggest that the vehicle was purchased by Komal recently. She is already facing a drug case from May 2021. We are investigating the details of their supplier and other facts,” the SP told.

The trio was produced before a court and sent to police remand, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP