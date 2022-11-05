Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mother-daughter duo killed as landslide hits house in Poonch

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 01:00 AM IST

Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by locals, police and the army’s 48 RR led by company commander Captain Amandeep

Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent

A woman and her minor daughter were killed while her husband and son suffered injuries when a landslide hit their house in the Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

“A landslide hit a house in the Dannar area of Bufliaz in Surankote and as a result, a heavy boulder came crashing down on the house of one Mohammad Latief, son of Mohammad Hussain. The deceased were identified as Naseema Akhter, wife of Mohammad Latief, and her minor daughter Rubina Kouser, 12. Latief, 40, and his son Basharat were injured in the incident,” said a police officer.

The injured were referred to GMC-Jammu, he added.

Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by locals, police and the army’s 48 RR led by company commander Captain Amandeep.

The sarpanch of Bufliaz, Tahira Tabassum has demanded immediate relief for the family and proper treatment of the injured.

