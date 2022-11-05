Mother-daughter duo killed as landslide hits house in Poonch

A woman and her minor daughter were killed while her husband and son suffered injuries when a landslide hit their house in the Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

“A landslide hit a house in the Dannar area of Bufliaz in Surankote and as a result, a heavy boulder came crashing down on the house of one Mohammad Latief, son of Mohammad Hussain. The deceased were identified as Naseema Akhter, wife of Mohammad Latief, and her minor daughter Rubina Kouser, 12. Latief, 40, and his son Basharat were injured in the incident,” said a police officer.

The injured were referred to GMC-Jammu, he added.

Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by locals, police and the army’s 48 RR led by company commander Captain Amandeep.

The sarpanch of Bufliaz, Tahira Tabassum has demanded immediate relief for the family and proper treatment of the injured.